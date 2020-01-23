‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Her Daughter Is Attacked In School

A fight between students at North Atlanta High School escalated quickly on Wednesday (January 22) when one student had her mother join her during lunch and allegedly engage in attacking a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom.

The victim of the alleged attack is the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates. Channel 2 Action News reports the fight was captured on cellphone video, which shows multiple girls struggling against a bathroom stall while several others observe.

“The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, allegedly involving two students and the parent of one of the students,” district spokesman Ian Smith told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in a statement. “The parent was inappropriately provided access to the building by the student.”

The district did not explain how the unnamed parent gained access to the school building. Gates told Channel 2 Action News that she was most troubled that an adult had unauthorized access to her child at school.

“I was heartbroken. I’ve been crying all day,” she said. “To see that her safety is not assured at school is very scary to me."

Gates’ attorney, Adamma McKinnon, said Gates’ daughter’s injuries were caused by the parent, who allegedly inflicted a black eye on the 14-year-old as well as scratches and bruises on one side of her face and the back of her head.

“That’s a severe concern, not only for my client Ms. Gates, but also other parents of students who attend North Atlanta High School,” she told the news station.

According to district policies, the students involved could face discipline and “appropriate criminal charges” will be filed when the investigation is complete. Smith said in a statement, “The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority in Atlanta Public Schools.”

Sierra Gates has appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta over multiple seasons. She also owns The Glam Shop, a salon on Peters Street in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood.