Tina Knowles Lawson Tells Beyoncé's Fans Her Real Name With A Google Cameo

Written by Tweety Elitou

True members of the BeyHive know that Beyoncé’s full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. Just in case you didn’t know, Bey’s first name serves as a tribute to mother Tina Knowles-Lawson' French maiden name Beyincé (pronounced, "bay-EN-say”). While that may be a common fact, apparently fans of the “Flawless” singer want to know more about Queen Bey’s mother.

(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Ryan Gordy Foundation)















Recently, we ran across Google’s search feature that allows celebrities and public figures to answer “most asked questions” about themselves, and apparently, people are eagerly searching for Miss Tina’s “real name.” RELATED | Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson And Her Hubby Are Adorably Twinning In Ivy Park No worries. Flaunting her signature red lipstick, the 66-year-old mother of two yielded the details. “Hi, my real name is, Tina Beyincé Knowles-Lawson. Célestine is my real name. I’m sure that’s what you’re asking,” Mrs. Tina shared during the selfie-style video. “But, as a kid, my last name being Beyincé was a big name. I wanted my name to be ‘Linda Smith’.” She explained, “That was the time. It wasn’t cool to have an odd name. And my name was Célestine Beyincé, so I change it in the sixth grade to Tina, which I thought was way cooler.” “So it is actually Célestine Beyincé Knowles Lawson,” the Texas-born beauty concluded with a smile.

There you have it! Facts from the fabulous mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. ICYMI: Cameos on Google, a search feature that allows celebrities to answer questions with a selfie-style video, launched in 2018 with celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross sharing fun facts about herself.