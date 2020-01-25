Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Lawson And Her Hubby Are Adorably Twinning In Ivy Park

Beyoncé’s choice to gift her close friends and family members giant orange garment boxes filled with fashions from her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection proved to be genius!

With our timelines flooded with a wave of maroon and orange just before her capsule collection was officially released (Jan. 18), it is no surprise that Queen Bey’s collection sold out within minutes.

