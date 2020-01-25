Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Lawson And Her Hubby Are Adorably Twinning In Ivy Park

Relationship goals!

Beyoncé’s choice to gift her close friends and family members giant orange garment boxes filled with fashions from her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection proved to be genius!

With our timelines flooded with a wave of maroon and orange just before her capsule collection was officially released (Jan. 18), it is no surprise that Queen Bey’s collection sold out within minutes.

Amongst the biggest supporters of the Adidas x Ivy Park collection was none other than Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina, who planned an impromptu photoshoot the moment she received a trunk full of yet-to-be-released fashion.

Naturally, the photos went viral.

Continuing to support her daughter’s accomplishments, Miss Tina recently took her love for Ivy Park to new heights by proving the collection is indeed unisex! 

Styling on a balcony overlooking the city, the proud mama and her husband, Richard Lawson, looked amazing as they rocked a matching jumpsuit from the line that features a vivid color palette of solar orange, maroon, and cream.

We cannot get over how cute the couple, who has been married since 2015, looks while twinning in Ivy Park gear.

We have a feeling the Lawson’s have just created a trend that will take over our timelines very soon. A twinning moment with our bae in Ivy Park? An entire mood. 

