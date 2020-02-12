Zaire Wade’s Heartwarming Tribute To Zaya: ‘You Are My Best Friend’

We’ve already heard from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union about how proud they are of Zaya’s decision to identify as female, but now Wade’s oldest child is speaking out about it.

Via his Instagram account, Zaire shared a picture with him and Zaya from when they were very young and a beautiful message about their relationship.

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad,” he wrote. “I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years.”

He continues: “We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind... I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth.

“I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side,” Zaire concludes.