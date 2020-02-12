Zaire Wade’s Heartwarming Tribute To Zaya: ‘You Are My Best Friend’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
We’ve already heard from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union about how proud they are of Zaya’s decision to identify as female, but now Wade’s oldest child is speaking out about it.
Via his Instagram account, Zaire shared a picture with him and Zaya from when they were very young and a beautiful message about their relationship.
“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad,” he wrote. “I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years.”
He continues: “We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind... I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth.
“I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side,” Zaire concludes.
It’s no secret that Zaire’s been supportive of Zaya. Last year, along with Wade and Union, they attended the Miami Pride parade.
On Tuesday (February 11), Zaya Wade revealed that she’s now identifying as female via a video posted by Gabrielle Union.
"What's the point of being on this earth if you're gonna try to be someone you're not? It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me,” the 12-year-old said, in part. "It's just like, be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is. Even through hard times, you gotta push through. It's worth it when you reach that point of yourself."
Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sandals Foundation/Unique Vacations
