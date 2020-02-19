‘Good Times’ stars Janet Jackson, BernNadette Stanis and More Remember Ja’Net DuBois

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Ja’Net DuBois is being remembered by co-workers and friends who say the actress and singer was truly one-of-a-kind.
DuBois, who passed away at her Glendale, California home on Thursday (February 13), played Willona Woods on the hit series Good Times. She was 74.
As news of Dubois’ passing made headlines, members of the 1970s sitcom remembered her on social media.
Janet Jackson, who portrayed her adopted daughter Penny Woods, shared a touching tribute.
“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away,” Jackson wrote. “I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you.”
Good Times executive producer Norman Lear noted that DuBois also co-wrote and sang the iconic theme song for The Jeffersons.
“Ja’Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, ‘Movin’ on Up,'” Lear wrote on Instagram.
BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans on Good Times, posted a video tribute to her former co-star.
“Rest In Peace Ja’Net DuBois. We had so many wonderful memories on Good Times,” she said in the video.
Finally, Viola Davis, who appeared in a live Good Times remake on ABC last December posted a photo on Twitter of the two of them on set together and an inspirational message.
“Oh man!!! Just saw you! What a pleasure it was to meet you,” Davis tweeted. “You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP.”
DuBois is the third main cast member from Good Times to pass away. Actress Esther Rolle, who played matriarch Florida Evans on the show died in 1998. Ben Powers, who played Thelma's husband Keith Anderson in the final season died in 2015.
(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
