‘Good Times’ stars Janet Jackson, BernNadette Stanis and More Remember Ja’Net DuBois

Ja’Net DuBois is being remembered by co-workers and friends who say the actress and singer was truly one-of-a-kind.

DuBois, who passed away at her Glendale, California home on Thursday (February 13), played Willona Woods on the hit series Good Times. She was 74.

As news of Dubois’ passing made headlines, members of the 1970s sitcom remembered her on social media.

Janet Jackson, who portrayed her adopted daughter Penny Woods, shared a touching tribute.

“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away,” Jackson wrote. “I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you.”