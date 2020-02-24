Dwyane Wade Closes NBA Career With Three-Day Jersey Retirement Celebration

Dwyane Wade basked in the Miami sun and fanfare enjoying a three-day celebration to commemorate his jersey retirement.

The former NBA All-Star, who retired at the end of his 2018-2019 season, hosted an intimate gathering on Friday, February 21st, at Liquid Hospitality’s Joia Beach on Watson Island. He was joined by his wife Gabrielle Union, a host of family members and his former coach David Fizdale.

Wade even performed his new single “Season Ticket Holder” featuring Rick Ross. The track also appears on his ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected and came into fruition after Wade had a conversation with Rick Ross who wanted him to do a track for Miami.