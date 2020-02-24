Dwyane Wade Closes NBA Career With Three-Day Jersey Retirement Celebration

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Dwyane Wade basked in the Miami sun and fanfare enjoying a three-day celebration to commemorate his jersey retirement.
The former NBA All-Star, who retired at the end of his 2018-2019 season, hosted an intimate gathering on Friday, February 21st, at Liquid Hospitality’s Joia Beach on Watson Island. He was joined by his wife Gabrielle Union, a host of family members and his former coach David Fizdale.
Wade even performed his new single “Season Ticket Holder” featuring Rick Ross. The track also appears on his ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected and came into fruition after Wade had a conversation with Rick Ross who wanted him to do a track for Miami.
The following night, Wade was seen at the Miami nightclub E11EVEN where videos highlighting his career were played throughout the evening.
Wrapping his celebratory experience, Wade premiered his documentary D.Wade: Life Unexpected on ESPN on Sunday, February 23rd.
The film, directed and executive produced by Wade’s long-time friend Bob Metelus, will show clips of never-before-seen home videos, exclusive video diaries, and more footage captured over the last ten years.
Wade won three championships for the Miami Heat team in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and was a 12-time NBA All-Star and 2010 NBA All-Star MVP.
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
