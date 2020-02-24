Dwyane Wade Says He Wants Daughter Zaya To Reach Full Potential

Dwyane Wade never misses a beat when it comes to supporting his daughter Zaya.

The retired NBA star’s 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender earlier this month, sharing that she hopes she can now live her truth.

Wade says that he, and his wife Gabrielle Union, treat their daughter the same as their other children, wanting them to seek their full potential.

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he told People. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”

Despite some hateful comments from the public, the former Miami Heat player emphasized the need to accept his children as they are and solely focus on being a good parent.

“When a kid is born, they don’t come out with a pamphlet that’s like, ‘Okay, these are the directions for this kid,’ right?” he tells People. “You just figure it out, and you try to help raise someone who’s good and kind and just characteristics that you want your kids to hopefully have.”

Although she has shown her strength and confidence throughout the past month thanks to her dad, Zaya has also had plenty of encouragement from stepmom Gabrielle Union. The actress posted on Twitter about Zaya’s compassion.