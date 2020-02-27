Tyler Perry Breaks Silence On Death of Nephew Gavin Porter

The death of Gavin Porter, Tyler Perry’s nephew, has caused the famed actor and director to spring into action.

Porter reportedly passed away while in his prison cell. Police have ruled the death a suicide, however, Perry is questioning the ruling.

According to a memo he posted on Instagram, Perry broke his silence about Porter’s death and announced he’s hiring a pathologist to perform a second autopsy. He says he doesn’t trust investigators he describes “notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong” on cases they’re involved in.

Porter was serving a 20-year sentence for the murder of his biological father. Perry noted in a memo that he’d hope everyone would reconcile after he served his time.

“Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me,” Perry wrote. “Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come.”

Union Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Johnny Gunter, told Monroe, Louisiana station KNOE that Porter was found in his cell at the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

After being involved in a fight with multiple inmates, on Saturday, he was moved into a separate cell, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told local paper The News-Star.

He was originally charged in October 2016 with second-degree murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his father, Gary Wane Porter.

Gates did state that the weekend incident and Porter’s death are currently under investigation. His body has been sent to Little Rock, Arkansas to undergo an autopsy.

Read Tyler Perry’s full note below.