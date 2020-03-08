Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Wade Makes Her Red Carpet Debut

On Saturday (March 7,) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union walked the red carpet appearance for the first time with their daughter, Zaya, who recently came out as transgender.

People reported that the couple attended the Truth Awards in Los Angeles where they both made remarks about how they are navigating this new experience in their family. Wade said that their friend, stylist Jason Bolden, and his husband Adair helped them a lot.

“They helped us navigate the right language to use, the questions to ask, and what to listen for. They also reminded us to make sure Zaya knew her community and felt the love and support inside and outside her home,” Wade says.

“It was really important for Zaya’s first red carpet to be celebrating black excellence in her community, real allies show up,” adds Union.

Wade shared a picture of Zaya on Instagram. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her,” the former NBA player wrote. “She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards,” he wrote.