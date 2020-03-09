Chris Brown And Daughter’s Mother Nia Guzman Cheer On Royalty At Soccer Game

attends the Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" at L.A. LIVE on June 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Brown And Daughter’s Mother Nia Guzman Cheer On Royalty At Soccer Game

See the pictures that are making people smile.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman are doing their best to support their five-year-old daughter, Royalty.

The pair were spotted at their daughter’s soccer game on Sunday (March 8) as Guzman posted some videos of Royalty on their field as well as a picture of Royalty and Breezy together after the game.

“THE WINNERS,” she captioned the image.

Brown and Guzman currently share joint legal and physical custody of Royalty but their agreement didn’t come about without some struggle. When Royalty was an infant, Guzman filed for full custody and attempted to limit Brown’s contact with her.

Brown ended up winning in court, however, and remains very much in Royalty’s life.

Now, Brown and Guzman have apparently moved on. Nia even recently praised Chris on Instagram, claiming he “makes beautiful babies,” in reference to Royalty and the star’s newborn son, Aeko, who he shares with Ammika Harris.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs