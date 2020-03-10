Janelle Monáe Scheduled To Headline 2020 Pride Island Festival

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Janelle Monáe is all about living your unapologetic truth and she will be celebrating in that freedom along with thousands of New Yorkers for the 2020 Pride Island Festival in June.
NYC Pride, the organization that puts together a number of the official LGBTQIA+ Pride events in New York City in the month of June, announced today that Monáe is set to open the festivities for the 2020 Pride Island Festival on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The annual event has been headlined in the past by Grace Jones, Madonna, and Patti Labelle to name a few. This year, Monáe will be joined by other acts including Betty Who, Pussy Riot, Luisa Sonza, and DJ duo Coco and Breezy.
The ArchAndroid singer said in a statement, “Pride means so much to so many of us, and to have the opportunity to share my live performance during Pride has always been a dream.”
She also added, “Celebrating Pride in NYC is a rite of passage for a queer person. I am grateful for the community it creates, and I can’t wait to party with everyone.”
In April of 2018, Monáe publicly announced that she identifies as queer. At the time, the Dirty Computer singer told Rolling Stone, “Being a queer Black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women—I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf**ker.” She initially idenitifed as bisexual “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”
Pansexul describes someone who is not limited to gender.
For more information on NYC Pride, click here.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
