Janelle Monáe Scheduled To Headline 2020 Pride Island Festival

Janelle Monáe is all about living your unapologetic truth and she will be celebrating in that freedom along with thousands of New Yorkers for the 2020 Pride Island Festival in June.

NYC Pride, the organization that puts together a number of the official LGBTQIA+ Pride events in New York City in the month of June, announced today that Monáe is set to open the festivities for the 2020 Pride Island Festival on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The annual event has been headlined in the past by Grace Jones, Madonna, and Patti Labelle to name a few. This year, Monáe will be joined by other acts including Betty Who, Pussy Riot, Luisa Sonza, and DJ duo Coco and Breezy.

The ArchAndroid singer said in a statement, “Pride means so much to so many of us, and to have the opportunity to share my live performance during Pride has always been a dream.”



She also added, “Celebrating Pride in NYC is a rite of passage for a queer person. I am grateful for the community it creates, and I can’t wait to party with everyone.”

RELATED: Black History Month: BET's Black History Month Future 40: David J. Johns