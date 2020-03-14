'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Walker Welcomes A Baby Girl, And Her Name Is Beautiful

The reality star and her husband Nick Bey are brand-new parents.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Congratulations are in order for Charmaine Walker! The Black Ink Crew: Chicago star, 31, and her husband Nick Bey, 28, have welcomed a baby girl, People reports. The little girl entered the world on Saturday, March 14, and her name is Nola Glenda Bey.

Walker shared the news that she was going into labor on Instagram:

Walker shared the news that she and Bey were expecting a child via Instagram this past December. Shortly thereafter, they revealed they were having a girl, and one day after that, the couple shared that they had secretly tied the knot

