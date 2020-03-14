'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Walker Welcomes A Baby Girl, And Her Name Is Beautiful

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Congratulations are in order for Charmaine Walker! The Black Ink Crew: Chicago star, 31, and her husband Nick Bey, 28, have welcomed a baby girl, People reports. The little girl entered the world on Saturday, March 14, and her name is Nola Glenda Bey.
Walker shared the news that she was going into labor on Instagram:
Walker shared the news that she and Bey were expecting a child via Instagram this past December. Shortly thereafter, they revealed they were having a girl, and one day after that, the couple shared that they had secretly tied the knot.
VH1
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS