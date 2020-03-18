Porsha Williams And Daughter Pilar Enjoy Quality Time During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Many people might be going stir crazy while practicing self-quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, but Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is certainly trying to make the best of a tough situation. The 38-year old iis using the downtime to enjoy quality time with her baby girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley. Wiliams wrote on her daughter’s Instagram, “Best part of this self-Quarantine.” See the beautiful photo below:

Pilar turns one on March 22 and while Williams hasn’t revealed any specific plans, we are sure there will be a fabulous, self-quarantine birthday party posted shortly after on social media.



According to The New York Times, over 5,800 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 100 have died. As of March 18, there are 100 reported cases in Georgia, which is where Porsha Williams lives. The number is more than likely higher all over the country but the lack of available tests and limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus have made it harder to provide accurate data.

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.