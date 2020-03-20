DJ D-Nice’s IG Social Distancing Dance Party Is What We Need in Quarantine

Legendary rapper, producer and deejay Derrick “D-Nice” Jones has joined the army of people finding creative ways of entertaining themselves or keeping others entertained through the coronavirus pandemic by hosting a one-man show on Instagram Live. VIBE reports , D-Nice -- who was an original member of iconic rap group Boogie Down Productions with KRS-One and the late Scott La Rock , took to the turntables Wednesday night (March 18) to drop smooth grooves, classic R&B, and dope hip-hop joints on a set named "Homeschoolin': Social Distancing Dance Party" from his Los Angeles living room.

If you are not watching D-Nice on IG Live right now you are missing out. Dude is ROCKIN!!!

The makeshift day gig came just in time to give people a release from the COVID-19 news sweeping the nation, costing lives, jobs and severely straining the world economy.



Using Instagram’s split view feature, D-Nice was visited by other big names in hip-hop including Big Daddy Kane, Bun B from UGK, and Common. Also singer John Legend, comedian Spice Adams and photographer Jonathan Mannion dropped by for the virtual party.



"So many legends came through,” said Nice on the feed. “We had John Legend in here, yall!! What a magical day!"

Social distancing dance parties are apparently becoming a nationwide trend as people figure ways to remain separate together in order to lower coronavirus infections. Legend performed in a virtual concert in which he debuted a new tune called “Actions.”

Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen hosted a live dance class via Instagram.