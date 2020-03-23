Why NeNe Leakes Cursed At ‘RHOA’ Producers on Greece Trip

NeNe Leakes getting into a heated argument is far from surprising, but this time it was her producer that received the tongue lashing.

During Sunday’s episode (March 22), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star had a run-in with a producer, who tried to stop her from storming off during filming in Greece.

“Listen, who the f— do you think you are?” Leakes demanded. “Like, you ain’t going to guard me and tell me what to do!”

Before her blow up, co-stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey were determined to get Leakes and Kenya Moore to put their long-time rivalry to bed. But Leakes was not interested in the conversation.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’ NeNe Leakes Calls Kenya Moore’s Split From Husband ‘Karma’

“I ain’t got time to listen to this bulls—. I don’t give a damn,” Leakes said as she started to leave the group. “I don’t have to be here for it. Let me mind my business, let me go to the bathroom.”

As Leakes started to walk off, one of the producers questioned if she was really going to the bathroom or just leaving.

“I’m going in the house. Listen, don’t f— with me,” she yelled. “I’m for real. Don’t play games with me. I’m going to my room and I’m getting ready to pack and go home. I don’t have time for playing the games.”

Watch a clip of her run in with producers below.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.