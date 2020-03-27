Jurnee Smollett And Husband Josiah Bell Are Divorcing: Report

The last time either of the pair posted about each other on social media was in October 2019 when they were promoting Josiah’s new music.

According to Us Magazine , the 33-year-old actress, who is the sister of Empire actor Jussie Smollett , recently filed for divorce. The couple married in October 2010 and share a 3-year-old son named Hunter .

Smollett and Bell still currently follow each other on social media and have not taken down all of their photos together.

It isn’t clear what caused the divorce or when exactly Jurnee filed.

During a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smollett detailed how she met Josiah.

“We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable,” she said. “I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles.”