Cynthia Bailey Criticizes Kenya Moore For Blowing The Cover On Secret Engagement

Last July, Mike Hill proposed to Cynthia Bailey with a dazzling $85K engagement ring during the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar. And while the moment was magical for everyone in attendance, it could’ve been potentially more surprising.

Looking back at the moments surrounding the engagement via Bravo’s segment The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Bailey and co-star Eva Marcille discuss when Kenya Moore approached Bailey and told her that she believed Hill was going to propose to her that night.

It’s something that Bailey wasn’t happy about and wonders why Moore decided to ruin the big surprise.

“After kind of watching everything play out and Kandi pretty much meanwhile watching Kandi tell her, ‘This is going to happen.’ Then at that point, I was like, ‘That was a little s****y,’” Bailey said. “Kenya knows good and well if Marc [Daly] was going to surprise her with anything, I would never come up to her and tell her.”

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Sportscaster Mike Hill With Surprise Proposal And 5-Carat Ring

Kenya Moore’s reflection of the engagement did sprout some regret about how she handled things. During the same segment, she sat down with Kandi Burruss, and while she didn’t feel that it was a big deal that she ruined the surprise – considering Cynthia and everyone knew it was coming soon – she does admit she should’ve just let things play out.

“I still regret doing it,” Moore said. “I do regret doing it because had it been spoiled – you can never get that moment back.”

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding is slated to happen on October 10, however new reports relay that the engaged couple may postpone it due to the coronavirus outbreak. It isn’t certain what the status of the pandemic would be at that point.

“[Coronavirus] has affected it of course,” she told Hollywood Life. “I’ve spoken to my event planner and the venue, just to have the conversation, because we don’t know what’s going on. See, I’m kind of hesitant to even send out the invites right now to be honest, because I just don’t know.”

Watch the new Bravo TV segment about Cynthia Bailey’s surprise engagement below.