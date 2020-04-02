Niecy Nash Admits She Left Her Church Group Because Women 'Wanted To Talk About Recipes'

Niecy Nash turned to the church earlier in her life to help her through some tough times. But, in a new documentary series about faith, she admits she didn't always find what she needed.

In an interview for UMC.tv’s four-part docuseries Behind Her Faith, Nash, 50, admits, “I ran from pain for a long time, and then I joined the women’s group at church and we were supposed to — the goal was to grow in your faith and become a woman of God and, girl…these women want to talk about recipes."

She continues, “I don’t know what was happening, and I was just like, ‘Well, are we going to start growing? What are we doing in here because I know I got some foolishness that I need to be delivered from.’ And I almost kind of messed up the group…”

“I just got tired of doing life the way I had been doing it,” the Claws star says, “and I didn’t feel any better for it.”

Nash has been through more than her share of tragedy. According to People, when the actress was 15, she saw her mother Margaret Ensley get shot in the back by her boyfriend. Ensley survived the incident, but just eight years later, Nash’s younger brother Michael, 17, was shot to death at his high school. In the documentary, Nash also talks about the power of prayer in getting her through the tough times.

Watch the full clip, below: