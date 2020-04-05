Nicole Murphy Spills Her Fitness Secrets On BET’s Body Of Work

Nicole Murphy is BET’s latest Body of Work guest and the 52-year-old grandmother is revealing all the secrets of the workout routine that helps keep her flawless!

Embracing her body and booty, the star and former model says there’s one major thing that gives her an edge: she needs to have a workout partner or trainer with her in the gym to hold accountable.

“I need that challenge. I need that competition. I need somebody in my ear,” she says. Murphy’s typical workout includes a trainer three days out of the week for an hour.

Weighing in at 149 pounds, Murphy said that it took her time to appreciate her God-given assets, and seeing other women embrace their curves and back sides helped her decide that she too would show hers off a little more.

“I have it. It’s here. It’s natural. It is what it is. This is me. I love me and I love my butt,” she says.

Continuing to spread positivity to her daughters, Murphy says that she reminds her girls that they have to put in the work to maintain their figures. Not looking like your average grandma, she says that fitness is so important because she wants to stay healthy and be able to be there to watch her granddaughter grow up.

“I made this lifestyle change within the last two months,” she says.

The model said she had to come to terms with what she was consuming on a daily basis and switch up her diet implementing more water, fruits, vegetables and protein. .

“I think with age you build your self-esteem, you become more confident,” she says. “I’m confident within myself. I love to embrace my age. We can’t go backwards.”

Check out the next episode of Body of Work below: