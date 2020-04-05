Tyler Perry Did An Amazing Thing For Fired Workers Of His Favorite Restaurant

With employment figures plunging, Tyler Perry made the day for a group of restaurant workers in Atlanta.

Perry left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers at Houston’s on Sunday (April 5), TMZ reports. That’s a $21,000 tip for takeout. The movie mogul is said to be a frequent visitor at the restaurant chain and has been picking up food to go from there ever since lockdown orders shut down the dining room.

Workers across the nation are waiting for stimulus checks from the federal government following the rapid job losses in an economy ravished by the coronavirus. In March, there were 701,000 jobs lost. Meanwhile, checks for some folks could take up to 20 weeks to land in mailboxes.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Celebrates His New Series ‘Sistas’ And ‘The Oval’ With An Emotional Speech To His Fans

Perry has a longstanding reputation for generosity. For example, back in 2010 the filmmaker helped to rebuild an 88-year-old woman’s home that was destroyed in a blaze in Atlanta. Firefights were collecting donations for the grandmother who thankfully escaped the fire with her 4-year-old granddaughter.

In another instance, Perry paid off the balances of everything that was on layaway at two Atlanta-area Walmart stores at Christmas in 2018.