'SNL' Star Michael Che Shares Heartbreaking Story Of His Grandmother's Death From COVID-19

Prayers up for Michael Che and his family.
The Saturday Night Live comedian shared on Instagram that his grandmother passed away on Sunday of complications from coronavirus, and that her final moments were not what her family imagined they would be.
Though he didn't detail the specific circumstances of her death, Che, 36, wrote, “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore.”
It's likely that, due to social distancing orders, Che's grandmother was alone at home or in the hospital and her family was unable to be by her side. “I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has for losing someone very close and special,” Che said.
The New York native reassured his fans that he's "doing OK, considering."
Sadly, it has been reported that people who are hospitalized for coronavirus are kept in isolation. Therefore, if they pass away, they are likely dying alone.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
