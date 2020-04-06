'SNL' Star Michael Che Shares Heartbreaking Story Of His Grandmother's Death From COVID-19

Prayers up for Michael Che and his family.

The Saturday Night Live comedian shared on Instagram that his grandmother passed away on Sunday of complications from coronavirus, and that her final moments were not what her family imagined they would be.

RELATED: Michael Che Slams Trump On SNL

Though he didn't detail the specific circumstances of her death, Che, 36, wrote, “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore.”