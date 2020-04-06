Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Video Saying She Misses Kobe Bryant

On Sunday (April 5), she posted a video on Instagram of a touching moment she shared with Kobe during one of his games. She captioned to post, “I love and miss you so much, Papi ❤️#HallofFame.”

The post also shows Vanessa and her oldest daughter Natalia giving an emotional interview with ESPN on Saturday (April 4).

In their first interview since his death in January, Vanessa discussed the news that broke on Saturday that Kobe would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we’re extremely proud of him," Vanessa told ESPN. "Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate. But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”

“We’re incredibly proud of him and rest in solace knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class,” she continued.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Bryant played his entire, 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he went on to win five championships and was named an All-Star 18 times. He retired in 2016 as the NBA’s third-highest all-time scorer. He also won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.