'Love & Hip Hop' star Rasheeda Frost Addresses Rumors About Being A Teen Bride

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have had their marital ups and downs but through it all, the pair seem to always find their way back to one another. The couple just celebrated their 20th anniversary on the premiere episode of the show which aired on March 16, but the event left many fans wondering exactly how young Mrs. Frost was when she tied the knot with her music producer husband.



According to IMDB, Rasheeda is 37 years old, and from there the math suggests she and Kirk tied the knot when she was a teenager. When asked about this by a fan, Rasheeda addressed the rumors head on.



“So when y’all got married, you were really 17& he was 31?” a fan asked in the comments of a video Rasheeda posted of her family by the pool. Rasheeda answered, “Honey, I wasn’t thinking about getting married. I was in high school at 17 try again, inspector gadget!"



While some are still scratching their heads over the math, Rasheeda's fans were quick to defend her. "Their union continues, which is cool. I love it," one wrote. "If she married him at 17 or 40, they’re still married and going 💪🏽.”

See how Rasheeda, Kirk and their family are spending their time in quarantine, below: