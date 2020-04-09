Jada Pinkett Smith Was 'Worried' About Daughter Willow's 'Excessive' Marijuana Use

Jada Pinkett Smith dedicated an episode of her popular talk series Red Table Talk to dealing with addiction during the coronavirus quarantine, and admitted that the topic hit close to home.

The Set It Off actress talked with her daughter Willow Smith about her "excessive weed smoking" and how much it worried her.

“Willow, I’m really proud of you as well, because you have decided to curb your excessive weed smoking,” Pinkett Smith said.

Willow responded, “You always were telling me, you’d be like, ‘Gotta stop that smoking.” The 19-year-old detailed the experience of quitting marijuana. “When I stopped smoking it was a really big, like, eye-opener because I was like, there are so many people that I called friends in my life who kind of like…,”

"Drifted away," said her grandmother — Jada's mother — Adrienne Banfield-Jones, completing Willow's sentence. She added, "I could see the effects of it that you couldn’t. And for me, it was like with the history that we have in our family, it was driving me crazy.”

Banfield-Jones, who is 30 years sober from heroin addiction, also shared that she's dealing with sobriety during quarantine by reconnecting with her sponsor.

Watch the full clip below: