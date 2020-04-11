Timothy Brown, Actor and Former NFL Star, Dead at 82

Timothy Brown, best known for his days in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and then later as an actor who appeared on the mega-hit series M*A*S*H, has died. He was 82 years old.

According to an obituary published by the Eagles, Brown suffered from dementia in his final days.

“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles CEO and Chairman Jeffry Lurie said in a statement posted to Twitter.