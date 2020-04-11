Timothy Brown, Actor and Former NFL Star, Dead at 82

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Timothy Brown, best known for his days in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and then later as an actor who appeared on the mega-hit series M*A*S*H, has died. He was 82 years old.
According to an obituary published by the Eagles, Brown suffered from dementia in his final days.
“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles CEO and Chairman Jeffry Lurie said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career,” he added. “Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”
After leaving the NFL in 1968, Brown became an actor, and was one of the only cast members of Robert Altman's film M*A*S*H to also go on and star in the groundbreaking series spinoff. He went on to appear in several TV shows including S.W.A.T., The Rookies, T.J. Hooker and Benson.
Brown was also a probation officer in Los Angeles for more than 15 years at the Camp Kilpatrick Juvenile Detention Center, according to People.
He is survived by his son Sean Brown, sister Della Mitchell, and two grandchildren, according to Deadline. The family is planning a memorial service for May 24, which would have been the star’s 83rd birthday.
