Here’s Everyone LaLa Anthony Brought To Her ‘Quarantine House’ In L.A.

It seems that LaLa and Carmelo Anthony have been on very good terms since unofficially splitting again last July. They’re doing so well, in fact, that they’ve chosen each other to quarantine together.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, LaLa revealed that as soon as the coronavirus began to spread in New York, she and her family migrated quickly to Los Angeles and have been there ever since.

Unsurprisingly, the quarantining has also given the estranged couple an opportunity to spend some time with their 13-year-old son Kiyan.

“I’m on the West coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son, obviously, is here,” said LaLa. “I was in New York, and I just felt like it was time to get out of New York. I was like, ‘This is not the place to quarantine at anymore. It’s time to go!’ So I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan- and we came out west to do this quarantine together. Melo – he’s here somewhere.”