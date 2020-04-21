Kyle Richards Responds To ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais Shady Comments

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is responding to her newest castmate Garcelle Beauvais, shady promotion of the new season.

Beauvais recently guest starred on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish the details on her encounter with Richards now that she is the newcomer on the show. She claims she felt the least welcomed by Kyle and said she had the biggest ego among the cast during “Floating Diamonds,” a game where Cohen asks superlative questions about castmates and guests respond with names.

Richards responded to Garcelle’s comments after she appeared on Better Together with Maria Menounos.

“Garcelle, who I had no issue with all season, she went on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said not nice things about me,” Richards said. “I’m always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else. If I have an issue with someone, I would say it, because that’s what our job is on the show is to be honest. So whenever someone is one way to my face and another way in an interview, then ‘I’m like okay, I know what I’m dealing with now.’ “