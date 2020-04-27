Ciara Offers Pregnancy Advice To Expecting Moms During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic may have shut down businesses nationwide and have people staying home but that will not stop expecting moms.

Hospitals and clinics have instituted measures to keep expecting mothers safe, including separating them from their family during appointments and actual births. These scenarios played out virally as Ciara, 34, posted video of her video chatting with husband Russell Wilson during one of her doctor appointments.

As a mother of two children, and with a third on the way, Ciara recently spoke with Good Morning America about her pregnancy and offered advice to other expecting moms about how to cope with giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the first time we ever had that kind of experience and it was a moment that marked the time we’re living in, but we really made the best of it,” she said of her video chat with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback during an appointment.

When a pregnant GMA viewer asked how she can make the most of her pregnancy journey during a very difficult time, CiCi recommended to document as much as you can.

“I took tons and tons of videos, tons and tons of photos during the ultrasound and made the best of that and also what we do in our house is we sing to the belly,” she said. “When Russell puts his hand on my belly, the baby starts to move a lot. The more you do those sorts of things it allows yourself to bond and to really make the best of the moment.”

Ciara also advised expecting mothers to not overpack their go bags and to gradually – from a distance – introduce their newborn children to family and friends as safety remains the first priority.

Watch the full GMA interview below.