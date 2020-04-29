Buffie Purselle Posts Epic Statement About Mental Health After 'Married To Medicine' Co-Stars Comment On Her Behavior

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Production might be on hold for reality shows like Married To Medicine, but the drama continues on social media. Buffie Purselle, who made her debut on the series last season, caught wind that her co-stars Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Simone Whitmore were talking about her during a recent IG Live session.
During the chat, Toya said that Buffie "cried too much" on camera, particularly after their co-star Dr. Jackie Walters called Toya "infertile" after she confessed her trouble getting pregnant.
See the on-screen drama, below:
Now, Buffie is responding to the mean-spirited remarks with an epic Instagram post about emotional health,
"PSA #thisiswhatweNOTgonnado tell a black woman that she cries too much. I don’t give a damn what reason a black woman is crying I’m going to hear her out and be there to support her," she began. "Especially, if she’s crying because she’s having to discuss the loss of children."
"Black women are NOT a monolith. We don’t all have to display stoic, superhuman behavior. And it’s dangerous to tell a black woman that she’s overreacting, too sensitive, or dramatic," she continued.
See her full post, below:
