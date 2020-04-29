Buffie Purselle Posts Epic Statement About Mental Health After 'Married To Medicine' Co-Stars Comment On Her Behavior

Production might be on hold for reality shows like Married To Medicine, but the drama continues on social media. Buffie Purselle, who made her debut on the series last season, caught wind that her co-stars Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Simone Whitmore were talking about her during a recent IG Live session.

RELATED: Dr. Heavenly Kimes Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Atlanta Estate

During the chat, Toya said that Buffie "cried too much" on camera, particularly after their co-star Dr. Jackie Walters called Toya "infertile" after she confessed her trouble getting pregnant.

See the on-screen drama, below: