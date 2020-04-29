Buffie Purselle Posts Epic Statement About Mental Health After 'Married To Medicine' Co-Stars Comment On Her Behavior

MARRIED TO MEDICINE -- Pictured: (l-r) Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Buffie Purselle, Dr. Simone Whitmore -- (Photo by: Steve Dietl/Bravo)

The reality stars are beefing on Instagram.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Production might be on hold for reality shows like Married To Medicine, but the drama continues on social media. Buffie Purselle, who made her debut on the series last season, caught wind that her co-stars Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Simone Whitmore were talking about her during a recent IG Live session.

During the chat, Toya said that Buffie "cried too much" on camera, particularly after their co-star Dr. Jackie Walters called Toya "infertile" after she confessed her trouble getting pregnant.

See the on-screen drama, below:

Now, Buffie is responding to the mean-spirited remarks with an epic Instagram post about emotional health, 

"PSA #thisiswhatweNOTgonnado tell a black woman that she cries too much. I don’t give a damn what reason a black woman is crying I’m going to hear her out and be there to support her," she began. "Especially, if she’s crying because she’s having to discuss the loss of children."

"Black women are NOT a monolith. We don’t all have to display stoic, superhuman behavior. And it’s dangerous to tell a black woman that she’s overreacting, too sensitive, or dramatic," she continued.

See her full post, below:

PSA #thisiswhatweNOTgonnado tell a black woman that she cries too much. I don’t give a damn what reason a black woman is crying I’m going to hear her out and be there to support her. Especially, if she’s crying because she’s having to discuss the loss of children. Hell, I supported a black woman who cried because she wanted to get a masters in public health and decided to leave her children and husband to do so. I’ll even support a black woman who cries because she’s overwhelmed from planning a cast trip for her friends that isn’t going very well. Black women are NOT a monolith. We don’t all have to display stoic, superhuman behavior. And it’s dangerous to tell a black woman that she’s overreacting, too sensitive, or dramatic. That’s one of the reasons that my Aunt died in childbirth. Another black woman who happened to be her doctor thought that her complaints and many visits to her office complaining of pain were exaggerated and overly dramatic. The last time that my Aunt went to her doctor crying and complaining of pain she was sent home. She had a massive stroke the next morning at the age of 38 and died. Her baby survived and my parents adopted and raised her son, my cousin, who was a teenager at the time. The @cdcgov reports that black women are 4 times more likely to die in childbirth than white women. Wanna know why? Because we are shamed for crying, complaining, being soft and not hard like iron while women of other races are allowed to be human. #illcryifiwantto #mentalhealth

(Photo by: Steve Dietl/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

