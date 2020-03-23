Dr. Heavenly Kimes Takes Us On A Tour Of Her ENORMOUS Atlanta Estate Featuring A Three-Story Closet

Dr. Heavenly Kimes knows what her fans want and always delivers! After receiving multiple requests to do a virtual tour of her home, the Atlanta-based dentist and reality star utilized her downtime during the quarantine as motivation to invite her followers into her humble abode.

"Y’all asked for it and because we have nothing to do," Dr. Heavenly captioned an Instagram post on Thursday (March 19) announcing her latest YouTube video.

"We have about 46 acres, 47 acres," the Married to Medicine star shared while kicking off her highly-anticipated tour outside her driveway’s gate. "The reason we did that is because we're out here in the woods, and we didn't want anybody to live next to us," explaining why she and her husband bought the lots beside their property.

After walking up a tree-lined winding drive, Heavenly later takes fans inside her 14,000-square-foot home featuring a classically designed home office, grand marble-paved foyer, chic sit-in dining room with a crystal chandelier, well-furnished living rooms, state-of-the-art kitchen with breakfast nook, laundry room, a gym, a theater, bars, a pet room, a hair salon, a steam room, sauna, and more!

As for the outside, there’s a tennis court, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a balcony, a basketball court, and a four-car garage.

“Where we make the magic happen,” she said while showing the master bedroom located on the ground floor of the home, which she shares with her husband, Dr. Damon. Their master bathroom also looks fit for a king and queen. Decked out with a huge jacuzzi tub and his and her vanities, we’re pretty sure that the busy mom enjoys this luxurious space. House envy, anyone? We are inspired!

Keep scrolling to see the full tour below, including her stunning three-story closet with a YouTube studio, reading room, and more!