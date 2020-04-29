LisaRaye Reveals The Adorable Way Da Brat Met Her Fiancée Jesseca Dupart

Da Brat went public with her engagement to entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart this past February, and now it's been revealed that her sister LisaRaye McCoy was the one who played cupid for the happy couple.

In an interview with MadameNoire, LisaRaye revealed that she had a professional relationship with Dupart before the Miracle Drops CEO met her sister. "She and I were doing some videos for her Kaleidoscope products because she was actually a fan. So we reenacted a 'Player's Club' scene and did a couple of videos together," she says. "So when she reached out to have my sister try her drops, then they actually made a rapport with each other and built a friendship. What came out of that is what we see on Instagram now."

The actress also says that she's beyond thrilled for her sibling and the happiness she's found with her partner. "I think it's just fantastic when you can find someone and build any kind of relationship that you can build on and that can be solid enough for you to be able to be yourself, and to be able to share that with the world," she says. "I'm glad she's living in her truth. She like it? I love it."

See the couple's adorable public declarations of love, below: