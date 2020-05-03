Gabrielle Union Says Most Black Celebs Are 'One Or Two Checks' Away From Running Out Of Money

Those working in the entertainment industry have not escaped the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, many Black entertainers are just a couple of paychecks away from financial ruin, Gabrielle Union explained during an Instagram Live session with model Sharam Diniz.

“For all of the Oprah’s and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean? So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most,” she said.