2 Chainz Feeds Atlanta Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

As businesses in Georgia decide whether or not to reopen after Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to reopen the state despite coronavirus infections remaining consistent, rapper 2 Chainz is finding another way to serve the community safely.

Instead of offering dine-in service at his Atlanta-based Escobar Restaurant and Tapas eatery, the “I’m Different” MC has decided to feed homeless people, TMZ reports.

2 Chainz, and his business partner Snoop Dillard, reportedly donned masks and fed about 120 people in need in front of his downtown restaurant location. Dillard also drove around the neighborhood handing out free meals to people in the streets.

Rapper Killer Mike, who owns a chain of barbershops in Atlanta, said that the risk of spreading coronavirus is too high for him to reopen.

“Our first concern is the safety of our employees and the safety of our customers,” he told TMZ. “We have an incentive to open, we could use that incentive, and we definitely wanna make money. [But] at this time, as a business, we aren’t comfortable opening. We’re gonna wait a while before we reopen.”

Different states are taking a variety of measures when it comes to reopening. While Georgia has decided to let some businesses resume, New York has extended its shut down into May.



Experts who are monitoring the situation around the country are predicting through various models that reopening too soon could increase the number of deaths, according to CNN.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.