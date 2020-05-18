‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Apologizes For Saying N-Word On Instagram

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is apologizing for using the n-word on her Instagram Live.

"I owe you all a major apology," the 25-year-old wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story on Sunday (May 17). "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said."

She continued: "I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Brown received swift backlash on Saturday (May 16) when she repeated the racial slur while singing the lyrics to DaBaby’s hit single, “Rockstar.” Those watching her Story caught the moment and immediately began commenting.

"I did?" Brown initially said with surprise. "I'm so sorry ... No, I was singing ... I'm so sorry."

"I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, 'Oh God,' I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that. We don't say that word,” she continued. "Y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that. Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."