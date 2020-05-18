‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Apologizes For Saying N-Word On Instagram

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is apologizing for using the n-word on her Instagram Live.
"I owe you all a major apology," the 25-year-old wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story on Sunday (May 17). "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said."
She continued: "I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Brown received swift backlash on Saturday (May 16) when she repeated the racial slur while singing the lyrics to DaBaby’s hit single, “Rockstar.” Those watching her Story caught the moment and immediately began commenting.
"I did?" Brown initially said with surprise. "I'm so sorry ... No, I was singing ... I'm so sorry."
"I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, 'Oh God,' I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that. We don't say that word,” she continued. "Y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that. Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."
Despite her eventual apology, some online feel it’s not good enough, including Rachel Lindsay, the first and only Black lead in the history of The Bachelorette.
"We can't give people a pass for this. We have to hold people accountable for what they're doing," Lindsay said on Instagram Live. "Non-Black people should not feel okay about saying the word n*****. It's wrong. You should feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable. That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don't know, please do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word. That word was used to make Black people feel less than ... and every time you use that word and you're not Black, you give that word power."
See more reaction below.
I was a big fan of Bachelorette/DWTS Winner Hannah Brown, until she decided to drop a hard N word in a rap song and then smirk and laugh through an “apology”. HB, you’re done in my book! Now considered irrelevant. @hannahbrown— Andie (@shadyhoh) May 17, 2020
so you're telling me hannah brown skipped past the f word on the ig live, but still said the n word in the exact same song. I- pic.twitter.com/oPMHh7xaRd— 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔦 💮| #bloodandwater (@Rosincaxpearl) May 17, 2020
Hannah Brown saying the n-word in an Insta live...good GRIEF.— kathryn (@florencewelches) May 17, 2020
Anyway, we stan Baby Bekah 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PJWIGiQf9C
Are we really surprised that Alabama Hannah Brown says the n-word? Because I’m not pic.twitter.com/22kyHmle69— Ameerah (@missameerah_) May 17, 2020
Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images and Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
