'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And His Girlfriend Found Dead In Las Vegas Condo

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their Las Vegas condo on May 13, E! News reports. The Las Vegas Medical Examiners office confirmed the news, though the cause of death is still pending.

Boyce, 30, and Adepoju, 27, were found by Boyce's cousin. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," a source reveals.

The actor was best-known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the Twilight series. He had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, but was "really focused and handling a lot of business" prior to his death, according to a source. The source adds that Boyce "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter."

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Ayala.