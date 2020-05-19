Issa Rae’s ‘The Lovebirds’ Is Coming To Netflix This Week

The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani is reportedly hitting Netflix this Friday (May 22), according to Nanjiani himself.

The romantic comedy reunites Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously collaborated for Amazon Studios’ The Big Sick.

Rae and Nanjiani portray a couple who become caught up in a murder mystery, making them have to solve the crime and figure out the future of their relationship simultaniously. The film also stars Paul Sparks, Anna Campa and Kyle Bornheimer.