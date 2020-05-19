Issa Rae’s ‘The Lovebirds’ Is Coming To Netflix This Week

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani is reportedly hitting Netflix this Friday (May 22), according to Nanjiani himself.
The romantic comedy reunites Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously collaborated for Amazon Studios’ The Big Sick.
Rae and Nanjiani portray a couple who become caught up in a murder mystery, making them have to solve the crime and figure out the future of their relationship simultaniously. The film also stars Paul Sparks, Anna Campa and Kyle Bornheimer.
The Lovebirds with me and @IssaRae is coming to @netflix @NetflixFilm this Friday, May 22nd! pic.twitter.com/VscXjxf1rT— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 19, 2020
The Lovebirds was originally slated to hit theaters on April 3 prior to streaming on Netflix. Hollywood studios in general have had to scramble as theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 is the first time an outbreak has prompted one of the major studios to have a theatrical release cancelled entirely in favor of Netflix.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS