Janelle Monáe Calls Donald Trump And His Administration 'Evil' In ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Story

Many in the music industry and Hollywood have criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in America, particularly how misleading he’s been when it comes to relaying the seriousness and scale of the danger of the pandemic.

In a Vanity Fair cover story, Janelle Monáe is calling out the failures of the Trump Administration.

“The way our government is handling things—especially this administration—is evil,” she says.

In this interview and many others, Monáe refuses to say 45’s name.

“We can’t trust this administration to tell us the truth, to protect us. It’s always going to be power first. It’s always going to be capitalism first.”

Also during the cover story feature, Janelle Monáe says her social conscience led her to her upcoming role in the summer horror movie Antebellum. She plays Veronica Henley, an experienced present-day author who, after speaking out about systemic racism, suddenly finds herself living as a slave on a plantation. Janelle says she had to think long and hard about the role before accepting it.

“I knew that taking on this role was going to take a lot of deep diving emotionally,” she explained.

“This role is the hardest role that I’ve done, because it directly connects the past, present, and the future. I went back and forth with, ‘Should I do this? People are gonna think I’m crazy.’ It wasn’t until I did some deep meditation—and I saw so many women that reminded me of Veronica, from Maxine Waters to AOC to all of the strong women in our government—that I said, ‘Yes, I should do this.’ This scares me, and the conversations need to be had because our past will directly determine our future.”

Read Janelle Monáe’s full Vanity Fair cover story here.