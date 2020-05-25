NeNe Leakes’ Nemesis Yovanna Momplaisir Drops Diss Track Amid News She’s Officially Joining ‘RHOA’ Cast

Yovanna Momplaisir made her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut as NeNe Leakes’ friend. Now, the two are heated rivals and things don’t look like they’ll be getting any friendlier between the two any time soon.

Amid news that she’s coming back to RHOA as a peach-holding cast member (not just NeNe’s frenemy), Momplaisir added flames to the fire by dropping a diss track aimed at NeNe via her Instagram. During the track, Yovanna claimed NeNe ran from her during the Season 12 reunion show on Sunday (May 24) when she left the set right as Yovanna entered: “I was invited, I came now you running from me / I told, and showed the kinda b***h I could be.”

She then adds that executives and different networks have been approaching her: “Oh you pressed, execs checking for me / Hand in my purse, saying I’m working for free / You mad, networks approaching me / Bravo, WE, first on TLC, why she mad at me.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes On Her ‘RHOA’ Future: 'The Show Has Gotten Very Nasty'

Also during the Season 12 reunion, the RHOA cast and their viewers hoped to get a final verdict on the infamous “snake gate.” Turns out, Yovanna aired out all of NeNe’s secrets, including NeNe allegedly using her to be a “snitch” and record the women’s conversations and what they said about NeNe while she wasn’t around.

As for what role Yovanna will play on the next season of RHOA, it isn’t quite clear yet. According to TMZ, her main storyline will likely piggyback off of Season 12’s “snake gate.”

It isn’t certain, however, that NeNe Leakes will return for Season 13. Before and during the reunion shows she’s made several references to possibly not being a part of the franchise in the foreseeable future. Last Wednesday, she spoke with the Daily Pop and opened up about returning to the show.

"I don't know that. I never know, I quit every week," she revealed. "It's a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty."

Listen to Yovanna Momplaisir’s NeNe Leakes diss track below.