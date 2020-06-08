Jodie Turner-Smith Clowns Terry Crews For His ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

The White Chicks actor tweeted on June 7, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

The tweet, which has over 44,000 retweets, was slammed for being tone-deaf and historically incorrect. In follow up tweets, the actor tried to explain himself by criticizing the “gatekeepers of Blackness” and that he’s been attacked for not being "Black enough.”



He then doubled down by tweeting, “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist (sic), because they have determined who's Black and who is not.”

