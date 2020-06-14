ABC News Executive Under Investigation For Racist Remark About Asking Robin Roberts To ‘Pick Cotton’

ABC News placed executive Barbara Fedida on administrative leave Saturday (June 13) while the network investigates allegations that she made racist remarks about Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts and other Black employees.

A HuffPost report prompted the probe. The outlet based its investigation on interviews with 34 anonymous sources over six months.

During a 2018 contract negotiation, Fedida was apparently outraged that Roberts asked for a salary increase. She said that it wasn’t as if ABC was asking Roberts to “pick cotton,” according to the news outlet.

Roberts is a highly regarded broadcast journalist who has won many awards for her work, including several Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Award, and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.