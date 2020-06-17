This Video Of TJ Holmes Doing His Daughter’s Hair Is #GirlDad Goals

Good Morning America host TJ Holmes, 42, is melting hearts across social media with a video he posted of himself doing his 7-year-old daughter’s hair.

“So as she has gotten older, I am, I’m pretty much 100% responsible for the hair and if you see all this stuff, and it’s thick and it’s curly and it’s all this, you need to know what you’re doing,” Holmes says as he works on his little girl Sabine’s locks.



He reveals that Sabine’s hair has never been cut, and so he created a method to do her hair without making her cry. Holmes also said that he would see women on red carpets and ask them about their hairstyles, then try to recreate them at home for Sabine.

“It’s one thing to see a daddy-daughter relationship but it’s also to tear down really what’s in a lot of people’s minds of what’s the role in the house of a dad is supposed to be, a mom is supposed to be,” he says.

Holmes also has two older children, daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, from a previous relationship.

Watch the adorable daddy-daughter moment below: