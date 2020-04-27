The Rock Shares Daddy-Daughter Routine During Coronavirus Lockdown

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is enjoying the downtime with his daughters, judging by the adorable videos he posted while sheltering-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global movie star claims to have sung “You’re Welcome,” from the movie Moana, about 1,926 times to Tiana, his 2-year-old daughter.

"And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You’re Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negotiation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends," he wrote on Instagram.