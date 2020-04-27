The Rock Shares Daddy-Daughter Routine During Coronavirus Lockdown

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is enjoying the downtime with his daughters, judging by the adorable videos he posted while sheltering-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global movie star claims to have sung “You’re Welcome,” from the movie Moana, about 1,926 times to Tiana, his 2-year-old daughter.
"And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You’re Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negotiation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends," he wrote on Instagram.
“But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing,” his Instagram message continued. He also has a 4-year-old named Jasmine.
RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Some Epic Personal News
The Rock also shared an Instagram video of him again rapping the song to Tiana, this time showing her the proper way to wash her hands.
“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” Johnson tell his followers. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”
Albert L. Ortega / Contributor
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS