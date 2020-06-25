Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Shows Off Glam LA Apartment

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson recently moved to Los Angeles and she’s excited to share a virtual tour of her beautiful new home with her fans.
Although Noelle Robinson spent many years in Atlanta while her mother filmed Real Housewives of Atlanta, and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., she has officially relocated to Los Angeles
The 20-year-old reality tv star documented moving into her new pad for a video on her YouTube channel. Robinson shows her and her girlfriend Alexis, who she went public with back in March, taking a trip to IKEA for furniture and touring the two-bedroom apartment.
“During the past couple weeks, I’ve been apartment hunting, and I finally found a place that’s like, perfect for me,” Noelle said.
“It’s in the city. I don’t have to drive super far to get places anymore. So I’m actually moving in today and I’m super, duper, duper excited and I can’t wait to show you guys the apartment.”
The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets and a balcony with a gorgeous view of the city.
Noelle made headlines earlier this year when she opened up to her mother about her sexuality on a November 10 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
"People like to try and box everybody in and put labels [on] everything, but I don't really do that," she told her mother. "There's a lot of attractive guys and there's a lot of attractive girls. It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn't really expecting that to happen."
Cynthia responded with unconditional love, "I just want you to be happy. If you meet an amazing young lady, that's a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that's a blessing. As long as they're good people and they love and support you."
