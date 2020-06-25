Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Shows Off Glam LA Apartment

Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson recently moved to Los Angeles and she’s excited to share a virtual tour of her beautiful new home with her fans.

Although Noelle Robinson spent many years in Atlanta while her mother filmed Real Housewives of Atlanta, and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., she has officially relocated to Los Angeles



The 20-year-old reality tv star documented moving into her new pad for a video on her YouTube channel. Robinson shows her and her girlfriend Alexis, who she went public with back in March, taking a trip to IKEA for furniture and touring the two-bedroom apartment.

“During the past couple weeks, I’ve been apartment hunting, and I finally found a place that’s like, perfect for me,” Noelle said.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Sportscaster Mike Hill With Surprise Proposal And 5-Carat Ring



“It’s in the city. I don’t have to drive super far to get places anymore. So I’m actually moving in today and I’m super, duper, duper excited and I can’t wait to show you guys the apartment.”



The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets and a balcony with a gorgeous view of the city.

Watch the video below:

