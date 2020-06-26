Tyler Perry Donates Van To Group That Helps Homeless Community

TODAY -- Pictured: Tyler Perry on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Published 3 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

An Atlanta-based women’s organization that gives hygiene products to the homeless population received a thoughtful gift from media mogul Tyler Perry on Thursday (June 25). 

A brand new cargo van was awarded to Erica Wright, founder of the non-profit organization Project U First, and her team. According to the organization, Project U First provides “people in need the basics for health, hygiene and love.” 

"Mr. Perry, what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace," Wright captioned in her Facebook Live video, sharing the news. "God’s Grace is Sufficient."

A huge Thank You to Tyler Perry for donating U First a 2020 Ford Connect Transit Van. This van will allow us to serve so...

Posted by Erica Wright on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Wright told local Atlanta station WSB-TV 2 in an interview on June 23, that the non-profit provides what they call “love bags.” She also explained the need to replace the organization's 2008 Honda Civic. 

"This is a community right now that is being overlooked," Wright told WSB-TV 2. "We’re providing something that people need just to be able to keep clean and to have something to eat."

Once homeless herself, Wright shared how important it is to take care of the population that is often overlooked. 

"If our homeless are not clean and they don’t have the things that they need, it is definitely going to affect our environment," Wright said before adding, "now I truly understand to give a person eye contact, to stop and listen to their story."

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU via Getty Images )

