Tyler Perry Donates Van To Group That Helps Homeless Community

An Atlanta-based women’s organization that gives hygiene products to the homeless population received a thoughtful gift from media mogul Tyler Perry on Thursday (June 25).

A brand new cargo van was awarded to Erica Wright, founder of the non-profit organization Project U First, and her team. According to the organization, Project U First provides “people in need the basics for health, hygiene and love.”

"Mr. Perry, what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace," Wright captioned in her Facebook Live video, sharing the news. "God’s Grace is Sufficient."

RELATED: Tyler Perry To Pay For Rayshard Brook’s Funeral And Four Children’s Education