Javicia Leslie Becomes The First Black Actress To Play Batwoman

The CW just made history by casting the first Black woman to ever play Batwoman ever on television or film.

While the series, Batwoman, is only going on its second season, the character, also known as Kate Kane, has always been portrayed by a white woman since first appearing in D.C. comics in 2006.



Javicia Leslie will be taking over the role when the show returns for its second season in January 2021.

Theh 33-year-old said in press release, "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

That said, Leslie will not play Kate Kane, she will play a new character named Ryan Wilder, which Warner Bros. described will be "nothing like Kate Kane,” according to PEOPLE.

Leslie, whose credits also include BET’s The Family Business, shared the news on Instagram on July 8, writing, "For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!"

See below:

