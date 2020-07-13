Jada Pinkett Smith’s Latest ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode Breaks Facebook Record

Let’s talk about views!

The latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s widely popular Facebook Watch original show Red Table Talk has hit an all-time high record for the most views in 24 hours with more than 15 million views for a single Facebook Watch original episode.

Although the numbers have not been made official, the controversial episode has shattered its previous record Facebook Watch of 7.6 million views during another Red Table Talk episode with Jordyn Woods addressing the Tristian Thompson cheating rumors, according to People.

The recent episode that aired on July 10 featured Jada and her husband Will Smith addressing the rumors that the actress had a relationship with singer-songwriter August Alsina who first exposed their relationship during an interview with Angela Yee.

Confirming the relationship that she labeled as an “entanglement” Jada Pinkett Smith said that Alsina and her got together when she and her husband separated.