'Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested After Nine-Hour Standoff With SWAT Team

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Arizona announced on Monday (July 13) that they arrested Empire actor Bryshere Gray on domestic violence charges.

The arrest comes after a nine-hour standoff with a SWAT team that began on July 12 at around 10:15 p.m. According to a police statement, officers responded to a 911 call that alleged “an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire.”

The woman was later taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was treated and released, according to police.

Gray reportedly refused to leave his house or speak with officers when they arrived at his home. About nine hours later and with the intervention of Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations, he was reportedly taken into custody without incident. Gray was booked at Maricopa County Jail.

On Empire, Gray played rapper Hakeem Lyon. The show ended its sixth and final season early due to the coronavirus pandemic.