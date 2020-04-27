Michelle Obama Documentary ‘Becoming’ To Debut On Netflix

Netflix has announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama’s record-selling memoir Becoming: A Guided Journal For Discovering Your Voice will be turned into a documentary that will premiere next week.

The film is described as “an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama" and chronicles some of the people she encountered during her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her autobiography. The film’s director is Bronx born Nadia Hallgren who has previously worked on a project featuring Obama for CNN called, When We Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World.

Obama’s Live Nation promotional tour for her book was unlike any previously rolled out as she was treated more like a rock star than an author, selling out whole arenas across the United States and solidifying her popularity with the American public even after she left the White House.

In a statement, Mrs. Obama told Deadline that she treasures the sense of connection she made during the tour and how much the experience exemplified the commonality many Americans have with one another.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future,” she said.

“I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty.”

We’re so here for this!

Check out Michelle Obama’s documentary on Wednesday, May 6 on Netflix.