Family Releases Statement After Tamar Braxton Is Hospitalized

Tamar Braxton was hospitalized last night (July 16).

The Braxton family has now released a joint statement.

According to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the family stated, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”



The Blast reports the LAPD confirmed a call was received around 9:45 p.m. for a 43-year-old woman who had a medical emergency due to a “possible overdose.”

Tamar was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso. He reportedly found her unresponsive.

Tamar and David have a popular YouTube show called Coupled & Quarantined. An episode was scheduled to air last night, but was postponed. A statement on Tamar’s YouTube channel said she was “under the weather.”