MIAMI, FL - MAY 12: Singer / actress Tamar Braxton backstage after performing on stage during the 6th Annual Mother's Day Experience at James L Knight Center on May 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Family Releases Statement After Tamar Braxton Is Hospitalized

The family is asking for prayers.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Tamar Braxton was hospitalized last night (July 16). 

The Braxton family has now released a joint statement. 

According to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the family stated, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

The Blast reports the LAPD confirmed a call was received around 9:45 p.m. for a 43-year-old woman who had a medical emergency due to a “possible overdose.” 

Tamar was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso. He reportedly found her unresponsive. 

Tamar and David have a popular YouTube show called Coupled & Quarantined. An episode was scheduled to air last night, but was postponed. A statement on Tamar’s YouTube channel said she was “under the weather.”

(Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

