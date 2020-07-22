Kanye West Considers Postponing Presidential Run To 2024

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kanye West is possibly shifting gears on his presidential run.
The Jesus is King rapper shared a message on Twitter Tuesday (July 22) promoting his upcoming album and a note that his presidential campaign could get pushed to 2024, according to People.
“#2020VISION or maybe ‘24,” West said in a now-deleted tweet that included a photo of the tracklist that appeared to be for his new project DONDA WITH CHILD that is scheduled to release on Friday (July 24) to commemorate his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007.
“I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden?” he continued. “Y’all want me to run on nah???”
In an interview with Forbes, the billionaire entertainer criticized former Vice President and presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
"A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black," said West. "Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best."
The rapper turned politician held his first presidential campaign rally on Sunday (July 19) at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C., and made controversial statements regarding Black abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves,” he said to a stunned audience. “She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”
West announced his campaign on July 4 and filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last week. The independent candidate listed his party affiliation as the Birthday Party, according to Politico.
Only successfully able to make it on the November general election ballot in Oklahoma, Yeezy attempted to launch a campaign website asking South Carolina voters to sign a petition to get on the November ballot in their state.
According to the South Carolina Election Commission, West will not be on the ballot in South Carolina after it was confirmed that there are not any filings by West or his BDY political party on the SCEC site.
